BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics ‍had $86.9 Mln In Cash, Cash Equivalents as Of Dec 31

March 16 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD $86.9 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS VERSUS $83.9 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - CASH BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF 2018