May 29 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR XENLETA™ (LEFAMULIN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED PNEUMONIA (CAP)

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS - CHMP OPINION SUPPORTED BY SAFETY, EFFICACY DATA FROM 2 GLOBAL PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIALS OF XENLETA

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - REGULATORY DECISION IS ANTICIPATED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020