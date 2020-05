BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $458,000 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.26 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED INTO Q4 OF 2020

* POTENTIAL VALUE-CREATING LIFE CYCLE MANAGEMENT FOR XENLETA INITIATED VIA NON-DILUTIVE SUPPORT

* FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, RECORDED REVENUE OF $0.8 MILLION, A $0.9 MILLION DECREASE VERSUS QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.25