BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.29

March 12 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $1.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.33 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PRIORITIZING COMMUNITY OPPORTUNITY FOR ORAL XENLETA GIVEN BROAD REIMBURSEMENT COVERAGE

* REDUCING BALANCE SHEET RISK THROUGH EARLY PAYDOWN OF A SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF HERCULES LOAN

* PURSUING OPTIONS TO PROVIDE LEFAMULIN TO PATIENTS WITH CORONAVIRUS WITH SECONDARY BACTERIAL INFECTIONS

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS-EXPECTS EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND ANTICIPATED NET PRODUCT SALES REVENUES, SUFFICIENT TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q320