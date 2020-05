BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics Says FDA Accepted Co's Resubmitted NDA For Contepo And Scheduled PDUFA Date For June 19, 2020

May 29 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS - FDA ACCEPTED CO’S RESUBMITTED NDA FOR CONTEPO AND SCHEDULED PDUFA DATE FOR JUNE 19, 2020

* NABRIVA - INFORMED BY FDA THAT, IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW OF CONTEPO’S NDA, FDA WILL NEED TO INSPECT FACILITIES OF THIRD-PARTY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL LIKELIHOOD THAT FDA WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPLETE REVIEW OF NDA FOR CONTEPO PRIOR TO PDUFA DATE

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS - IF FDA CANNOT COMPLETE REVIEW OF NDA, FDA MAY ISSUE COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER IN RESPONSE TO CO'S RESUBMITTED NDA FOR CONTEPO Source : (bit.ly/2TNpiUD) Further company coverage: