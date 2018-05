BRIEF-NACCO Industries Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.18 From Continuing Operations

May 2 (Reuters) - NACCO Industries Inc:

* NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* IN 2018, NACCO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DECREASE MODESTLY COMPARED WITH 2017

* INCOME FROM UNCONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY HIGHER IN 2018

* CASH FLOW BEFORE FINANCING ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE SUBSTANTIALLY IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP TO $32 MILLION IN 2018

* NACCO INDUSTRIES-MISSISSIPPI POWER'S DECISION TO CLOSE MINE ON FEB 8 UNFAVORABLY AFFECTS NORTH AMERICAN COAL'S LONG-TERM EARNINGS POTENTIAL FROM MINE