BRIEF-Nacon FY Net Result Up At 15.3 Million Euros

May 25 (Reuters) - Nacon SASU:

* OUTLOOK 2020/21: CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT RATE: 18%

* THANKS TO FUNDS RAISED DURING IPO, NACON HAD CASH OF EUR 110.9 MEUR AT 31 MARCH 2020

* NOT TO SUBMIT TO VOTE OF NEXT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* FY CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT: 22.6 MEUR (+80,3%)

* GROUP REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR FY 2022/23 WITH SALES BETWEEN 180 MEUR AND 200 MEUR AND A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN (6) IN EXCESS OF 20%

* NOTES THAT COVID-19 CRISIS NO LONGER HAS AN IMPACT ON ACCESSORY SALES AND CONTINUES TO BOOST DIGITAL SALES OF GAMES

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, NACON'S SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS AT 187.6 M€ VERSUS 67.5 M€ AT MARCH 31, 2019