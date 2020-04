BRIEF-Nacon FY Sales Up 14.4%, Maintains 2022/23 Targets

April 27 (Reuters) - NACON SASU:

* 2019/20 ANNUAL SALES UP 14.4% TO 129.4 MEUR IN LINE WITH TARGETS

* COMPANY WILL DISCLOSE ITS TARGETS FOR FY 2020/2021 WHILE RELEASING ITS FY 2019/2020 YEAR-END RESULTS ON MAY 25, 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NO MAJOR DELAY IS ANTICIPATED IN RELEASE SCHEDULE OF NEW GAMES

* IS MAINTAINING TARGETS LINKED TO ITS “NACON 2023” PLAN

* 100 MEUR CASH AVAILABLE THANKS TO SUCCESSFUL IPO

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY CASH-FLOW DIFFICULTIES IN COMING MONTHS, AS IT HAS SIGNIFICANT CASH RESOURCES RELATED TO ITS RECENT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING WHICH ENABLED IT TO RAISE 109 MEUR IN MARCH 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PROCUREMENT OF ACCESSORIES FROM GROUP SUPPLIERS HAS RETURNED TO NORMAL

* COVID-19 CRISIS HAS A DOUBLE IMPACT: NEGATIVE IN SHORT TERM ON ACCESSORIES BUT POSITIVE ON DIGITAL SALES OF GAMES

* ON COVID-19 DOUBLE IMPACT: CUMULATIVE EFFECT BEING SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE IN TERMS OF TURNOVER BUT POSITIVE IN TERMS OF OPERATING PROFIT GIVEN HIGHER DIGITAL MARGINS

* MAINTAINS TARGETS OF BETWEEN EUR 180 AND EUR 200 MILLION IN SALES AND A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN IN EXCESS OF 20% FOR 2022/23 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SHOULD EXCEED ITS TARGET OF CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN OF 16% FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)