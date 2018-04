April 27 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS NAFTA MINISTERS WILL LEAVE DC FOR CONSULTATIONS AND RECONVENE IN WASHINGTON “IN A WEEK OR SO”

* CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS “I THINK WE HAVE MADE GOOD, MEANINGFUL PROGRESS” THIS WEEK, IN PARTICULAR ON AUTOS CONTENT

* NAFTA MINISTERS HAVE AGREED TO MEET AGAIN ON MAY 7 MEXICAN SOURCE (Reporting by David Ljunggren)