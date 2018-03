March 15 (Reuters) - Nagacorp Ltd:

* ‍ TAN SEAN CZOON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍CHEN YEPERN WILL RETIRE FROM HIS OFFICE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍PHILIP LEE WAI TUCK HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN​