Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nagacorp Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 33% TO US$521.3 MILLION

* FY GROSS GAMING REVENUE INCREASED BY 20% TO US$1.7 BILLION

* FY VIP ROLLINGS INCREASED BY 31% TO US$46.6 BILLION

* A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY OF US CENTS 5.09 PER SHAR HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* DECIDED TO RECOMMEND TO DECLARE A SPECIAL “BONUS” TO ALL OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* GOT EXTENSION TO EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO OPERATE CASINO LICENSE IN PHNOM PENH FOR ADDITIONAL 10 YEARS, FROM JAN 1, 2036 TO DEC 31, 2045