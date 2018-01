Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nagawa Co Ltd

* Says it distributed 193,600 shares of its treasury common stock at 4,870 yen per share (942.8 million yen in total) through private placement on Jan. 12, to Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd, Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp and Maruzen Showa Unyu Co Ltd

* Previous news was disclosed on Dec. 26, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xugfZ3

