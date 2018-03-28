BRIEF-Nahl Group to issue new ordinary shares following exercise of share options‍​‍​

March 28 (Reuters) - Nahl Group Plc:

* NAHL (AIM: NAH), th UK consumer marketing business focused on the UK legal services market, announces the issue and allotment of 62,501 new ordinary shares of 0.0025 pound each pursuant to the exercise of certain share options‍​

* Application has been made for the 62,501 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM

* Dealings are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 April 2018

* Following the exercise of options and Admission, the issued share capital of the Group will consist of 46,178,716 Ordinary Shares, none of which are held in treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)