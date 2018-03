BRIEF-Nairobi Securities Exchange Posts FY Pretax Profit Of 269.2 Mln Shillings

March 19 (Reuters) - Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :

* FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 269.2 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 233.1 MILLION SHILLINGS

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 TOTAL INCOME OF 757.0 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 717.2 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​‍​

* DIRECTORS RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF 0.30 SHILLINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 POSITIVE DRIVEN BY GOOD MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT,IMPROVED RAINFALL,INCREASED INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS‍​