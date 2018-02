BRIEF-Naked Brand Group And Bendon Limited Enter Into Amended Agreement And Plan Of Reorganization

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Naked Brand Group Inc:

* NAKED BRAND GROUP AND BENDON LIMITED ENTER INTO AMENDED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* NAKED BRAND - STOCKHOLDERS WILL GET ABOUT 9.0% OF OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES OF HOLDCO ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* NAKED BRAND GROUP INC - BENDON WILL PAY AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO NAKED‘S NET OPERATING LOSS EACH MONTH UNTIL CLOSING OF MERGER

* NAKED BRAND GROUP INC - OUTSIDE DATE FOR COMPLETING MERGER HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2018

* NAKED BRAND GROUP INC - ‍AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH NAKED AND BENDON​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)