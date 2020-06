BRIEF-Naked Wines Says Revenue In First Two Months Of FY21 Was Up 81%

June 24 (Reuters) - Naked Wines PLC:

* NAKED WINES PLC - FY REVENUE OF £203M, UP 14% YEAR ON YEAR,

* NAKED WINES PLC - FY TOTAL PROFIT FOR PERIOD £8.2M REFLECTING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PROFIT AFTER TAX OF £14.8M

* NAKED WINES PLC - FY ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR, WITH 81% REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF FY21

* NAKED WINES PLC - FY NOT PROVIDING FULL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NAKED WINES PLC - FY20 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS MARGINALLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* NAKED WINES PLC - FIRST TWO MONTHS OF FY21 HAVE SEEN YEAR ON YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 81%

* NAKED WINES PLC - IS CHALLENGING TO ACCURATELY FORECAST FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE FOR FY21

* NAKED WINES PLC - NOT PROVIDING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE