Jan 3 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL PJSC IPO-NAKH.DU:

* SAYS NAKHEEL AND RIU HOTELS & RESORTS SIGN CONTRACT WORTH AED 385 MILLION TO CONSTRUCT 800-ROOM, JV BEACHFRONT RESORT AND WATER PARK AT DEIRA ISLANDS

* SAYS SET FOR DELIVERY IN 2019, RESORT WILL BE BUILT BY BIN LADIN CONTRACTING GROUP DUBAI, CONSTRUCTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TWO YEARS‍​‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2lJnKu4) Further company coverage: