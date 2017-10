Oct 2 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL IPO-NAKH.DU

* NAKHEEL AND CENTARA HOTELS AND RESORTS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE CO AND SIGNING OF A MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

* SAYS AS PART OF JOINT VENTURE CO AND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WILL DELIVER FAMILY-CENTRIC LIFESTYLE DESTINATION AT DEIRA ISLANDS Source: (bit.ly/2yi6DqY)