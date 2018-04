April 19 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID - NALOXONE, A MEDICATION THAT CAN BE USED TO REVERSE EFFECTS OF OPIOID OVERDOSE, IS AVAILABLE AT EACH OF MORE THAN 2,500 U.S. RITE AID PHARMACIES

* RITE AID - NALOXONE CAN BE DISPENSED WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION