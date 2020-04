April 24 (Reuters) - Nam Cheong Ltd:

* NAM CHEONG- OPERATING CONDITION, FINANCIAL POSITION, BUSINESS OUTLOOK ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY DOWNTURN IN OIL & GAS INDUSTRY AND EXTENSION OF MCO

* NAM CHEONG - MAY APPOINT ADVISORS TO HELP ADDRESS SIGNIFICANT DEBT MATURITIES

* NAM CHEONG- NO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN RELATION TO RESTRUCTURING HAVE BEEN ENTERED INTO AS AT APR 24