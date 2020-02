Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nam Seng Insurance PCL:

* FY GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN 2.09 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.81 BILLION BAHT

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUM 1.99 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.79 BILLION BAHT

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR 82.6 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 97.4 MILLION BAHT