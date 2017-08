July 12 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd-

* Nam Tai Property Inc announces share purchase by Kaisa Group

* Nam Tai - chairman M.K. Koo entered into share purchase agreement to sell 6.5 million shares of co held by him, his wife at price of us$17.00 per share

* Nam Tai Property Inc - continues to explore potential collaborative opportunities to develop its properties with support of kaisa group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: