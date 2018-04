BRIEF-Nam Tai Property Enters $184 Mln Financing Package For Construction Of Nam Tai Inno Park

April 10 (Reuters) - Nam Tai Property Inc:

* NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCING PACKAGE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK AND DATE OF EARNINGS RELEASE

* NAM TAI PROPERTY INC - ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

* NAM TAI PROPERTY - FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN

* NAM TAI PROPERTY INC - TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN