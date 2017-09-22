FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nam Tai Property Inc announces director departure
September 22, 2017 / 8:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nam Tai Property Inc announces director departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nam Tai Property Inc

* Nam Tai Property Inc announces director departure

* Nam Tai Property Inc - Company has agreed to terminate Chu’s position on board effective September 22, 2017

* Nam Tai Property - ‍Member of board Charles Chu tendered resignation in connection with unresolved questions concerning Chu’s personal matters

* Nam Tai Property - Reviewing matter related to Chu, will take action if it determines that there has been any infraction or company was otherwise harmed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
