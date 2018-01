Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nam Tai Property Inc:

* REPORTS Q4 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* “DO NOT EXPECT THE MOVEMENT OF RENMINBI AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR TO MATERIALLY OR ADVERSELY IMPACT OUR BUSINESS”‍​

* EFFECTIVE FEB 1, 2018, THE COMPANY WILL PROMOTE YING CHI KWOK AS CEO AND YU ZHANG AS CFO‍​

* M.K. KOO WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD