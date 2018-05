May 2 (Reuters) - NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES :

* NAMASTE ACQUIRES FINDIFY, A LEADING A.I. AND MACHINE LEARNING COMPANY, TO INCREASE CONVERSION RATES, AVERAGE ORDER VALUE, RETENTION AND REFERRALS

* NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES - ON MAY 1, EXECUTED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FINDIFY AB FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF US $12 MILLION IN COMBINATION OF CASH AND SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NXTTF.PK ]