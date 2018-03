March 28 (Reuters) - Namibia Rare Earths Inc:

* NAMIBIA RARE EARTHS INC. ANNOUNCES $3,000,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* NAMIBIA RARE EARTHS INC - INTENDS TO COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $3 MILLION CONSISTING OF COMMON SHARES OFFERED AT $0.185 /COMMON SHARE

* NAMIBIA RARE EARTHS - PROCEEDS OF PLACEMENT TO BE USED PRIMARILY TO FUND CONTINUED EXPLORATION ON KUNENE COBALT-COPPER PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: