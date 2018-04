April 19 (Reuters) - Namibia Rare Earths Inc:

* NAMIBIA RARE EARTHS INC. INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO CDN$4,000,000

* NAMIBIA RARE EARTHS - INCREASING NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 28 FROM A MAXIMUM OF C$3 MILLION TO A MAXIMUM OF C$4 MILLION