April 24 (Reuters) - Namoi Cotton Ltd:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $6.8 MILLION VERSUS $0.3 MILLION

* ESTIMATES 2018 AUSTRALIAN COTTON CROP WILL AT THIS STAGE STILL PRODUCE ABOUT 4.6 MILLION BALES

* WILL PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.9 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: