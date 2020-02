BRIEF-Nampak's Glass Business Disposal Gets Competition Commission Approval

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nampak Ltd:

* JSE: NPK - RECEIPT OF COMPETITION APPROVAL FOR THE DISPOSAL OF NAMPAK’S GLASS BUSINESS

* NAMPAK - ON FEB 14, COMPETITION COMMISSION GRANTED APPROVAL, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TO DISPOSAL OF CO’S GLASS BUSINESS

* NAMPAK LTD - CONDITIONS IMPOSED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION REGARDING DISPOSAL OF NAMPAK’S GLASS BUSINESS ARE ACCEPTABLE TO PARTIES

* NAMPAK - DISPOSAL STILL SUBJECT TO OUTSTANDING SUSPENSIVE CONDITION FOR TRANSFER & OR ISSUE TO PURCHASER OF CERTAIN MATERIAL LICENSES, PERMITS