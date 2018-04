BRIEF-Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Announces Suspension Of Production At Kaiyuan Mine

April 13 (Reuters) - Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd :

* KAIYUAN CO RECEIVED ON-SITE DECISION ORDERING IT TO SUSPEND ALL PRODUCTION, CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION AT KAIYUAN MINE

* EXPECTS THAT PRODUCTION SUSPENSION AT KAIYUAN MINE WILL LEAD TO A DECREASE IN PRODUCTION VOLUME OF COAL

* CONSTRUCTION WORK OF BASIC FACILITIES, SALE OF INVENTORY OF SLACK COAL DURING PRODUCTION SUSPENSION PERIOD PERMITTED

* DECISION ISSUED AS MINING RIGHTS AND WORK SAFETY PERMIT OF KAIYUAN CO EXPIRED ON DEC 26 AND JAN 18, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: