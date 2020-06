BRIEF-Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Posts FY Revenue Hk$128 Mln

June 23 (Reuters) - Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd :

* NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LTD - FY REVENUE HK$128 MILLION VERSUS HK$75.6 MILLION

* NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE - FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$25.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$28.8 MILLION

* NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE - IN COMING YEAR, EXPECTS CAPITAL ASSETS EXPENDITURE FOR NEW PLANTS & MACHINES

* NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE - IT SERVICES BUSINESS IN HONG KONG EXPECTED TO BE HIT HARD BY SOCIAL UNREST & SUBSISTANCE OF COVID-19

* NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE - ANNUAL PRODUCTION VOLUME EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO A RANGE OF 0.9 MILLION TONNES TO 1.2 MILLION TONNES

* NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE - POLITICAL INSTABILITY IN HONG KONG & COVID-19 TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROWTH OF BUSINESS