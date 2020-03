March 16 (Reuters) - Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd :

* KAIYUAN COMPANY HAS RENEWED AND RECEIVED RENEWED MINING PERMIT ISSUED BY XINJIANG NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT

* MINING PERMIT OF ENLARGED KAIYUAN MINE IS RENEWED FOR A PERIOD OF 2 YEARS TO 21 DECEMBER 2021

* COVID-19 WOULD BRING ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTIES TO RESUMPTION TIMETABLE OF MINING OPERATIONS & SALE OF KAIYUAN CO