May 14 (Reuters) - Nanalysis Scientific Corp:

* NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER

* NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP - STEVE MESZAROS HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 13, 2020

* NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP - REPLACING MESZAROS IS GUIDO CLOETENS WHO JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MAY 13, 2020