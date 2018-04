April 12(Reuters) - Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for 2017 to increase by 512.8 percent to 635.3 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 16.3 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2017 to increase by 696.6 percent to 941.7 percent, or to be 130 million yuan to 170 million yuan

