Oct 24(Reuters) - Nanhua Bio-medicine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take out a loan of 50 million yuan from a Hunan-based financial company, which is the parent company of the company’s controlling shareholder, with a term of one year and an interest rate of 5.5 percent per annum

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fSd6m8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)