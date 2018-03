March 29 (Reuters) - Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd :

* TO DISTRIBUTE CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.70 FOR EVERY TEN SHARES

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB72.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB40.5 MILLION

* FY ‍PRELIM OPERATING REVENUE RMB4.19 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.70 BILLION

* ‍OPERATING TARGETS OF CO IN 2018 ARE TO ACHIEVE OPERATING INCOME OF RMB4.50 BILLION AND TOTAL PROFIT OF RMB180 MILLION​