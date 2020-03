March 30 (Reuters) - Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd :

* FY OPERATING REVENUE RMB 4.66 BILLION VERSUS RMB 4.50 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB52.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB162 MILLION

* PROPOSED TO DISTRIBUTE CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.175 (TAX INCLUSIVE) FOR EVERY TEN SHARES

* EXPECTS COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, PREVENTION AND CONTROL MEASURES WILL HAVE CERTAIN TEMPORARY IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONS OF CO