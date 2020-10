Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO BID FOR LAND SITE IN FUJIAN FOR UP TO 191.1 MILLION YUAN ($28.59 million) TO BUILD LOGISTICS CENTRE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/35gfZl3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6852 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)