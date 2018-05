May 2 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd :

* SAYS C.BANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD AGREES TO INVEST 1.24 BILLION YUAN ($195.04 million) TO OWN 51 PERCENT STAKE IN HOUSE OF FRASER GROUP VIA STAKE PURCHASE, CAPITAL BOOST

* SAYS IT NO LONGER HOLDS CONTROLLING STAKE IN HOUSE OF FRASER AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2I6ZONp Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3576 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)