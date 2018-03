March 23 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER’S SPV DOES NOT HAVE PLAN TO PRIVATISE CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS IT HAS NOT DISCUSSED WITH CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER REGARDING CHINA CORD BLOOD'S A-SHARE OFFERING, CLARIFYING REPORTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2IJBH4W Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)