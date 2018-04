April 24 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS STILL IN DISCUSSION TO SELL 51 PERCENT STAKE IN UK’S HOUSE OF FRASER GROUP TO TOURISM DEVELOPMENT FIRM

* SAYS IT SIGNS MOU WITH C.BANNER INTERNATIONAL REGARDING STAKE SALE IN UK'S HOUSE OF FRASER GROUP Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HquWEi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)