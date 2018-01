BRIEF-Nanjing Ying Peng Becomes Major Shareholder Of China Cord Blood Corp

Jan 31 (Reuters) - China Cord Blood Corp:

* NANJING YING PENG BECOMES MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF CHINA CORD BLOOD CORPORATION

* CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP - NANJING YING PENG HUI KANG MEDICAL INDUSTRY INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP VIA ITS UNIT, HAS BECOME MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF CO

* CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP - FOLLOWING ENTRY OF NANJING YING PENG, PING XU WAS APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

* CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP - YUEN KAM HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITIONS AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF BOARD

* CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP - TING ZHENG, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, WAS APPOINTED AS CHAIRPERSON OF BOARD AND CHAIRPERSON OF NOMINATING COMMITTEE