Oct 31 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES APPROXIMATELY EUR 27.2 MILLION PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

* ‍ISSUES OF 1,941,789 NEW SHARES, PAR VALUE EUR 0.03​

* ‍ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 14.00 PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN 18% DISCOUNT​

* ‍TRADING OF THE NEW SHARES TO START ON EURONEXT PARIS ON NOVEMBER 2, 2017​