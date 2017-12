Dec 26 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX : FDA APPROVES NANOBIOTIX‘S FIRST IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TRIAL

* ‍FIRST NANOBIOTIX IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TRIAL WILL BE CONDUCTED IN U.S.​

* ‍MULTI-ARM TRIAL TARGETS SUB-POPULATION OF ADVANCED AND METASTATIC LUNG (NSCLC), AND HEAD AND NECK CANCER PATIENTS (HNSCC)​

* ‍FIRST PATIENT VISIT IN TRIAL IS EXPECTED IN Q2 2018​

‍FIRST EXPECTED RESULTS IN SUMMER OF 2019.​