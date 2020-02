Feb 28 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX 2019 Q4 AND ANNUAL REVENUES

* NANOBIOTIX’S REVENUE FOR Q4 AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATIVELY EUR 20K.

* OVERALL, NANOBIOTIX’S ANNUAL REVENUE IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATIVELY EUR 68K.

* AMOUNT OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 35 094K

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNT DOES NOT INCLUDE RESEARCH TAX CREDIT RELATED TO 2018 RECEIVED IN FEBRUARY 2020