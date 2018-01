Jan 11 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX PARTNERS WITH THE PROVIDENCE CANCER INSTITUTE TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRECLINICAL RESEARCH IN PANCREATIC CANCERS

* COLLABORATION WILL TAKE PLACE OVER COURSE OF ONE YEAR

* WILL LAUNCH ITS FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL COMBINING NBTXR3 WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS IN U.S.

* HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL OF ITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND