May 3 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* PARTNERS WITH WEILL CORNELL MEDICINE

* PARTNERSHIP ON PRE-CLINICAL STUDIES TO EVALUATE NBTXR3 IMPACT ON CGAS-STING PATHWAY IN MAMMARY CANCERS

* TRIAL THAT SHALL START IN Q2 2018, AIMS TO EXPAND POTENTIAL OF NBTXR3

* COLLABORATION WILL BE CONDUCTED OVER COURSE OF 1 YEAR, WITH GOAL OF CONTINUING EXPLORATION OF ROLE OF NBTXR3 IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY