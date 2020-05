May 6 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA:

* NANOBIOTIX ANNOUNCES FIRST PHASE I TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 IN PANCREATIC CANCER IS SAFE TO PROCEED PER US FDAec

* TRIAL WILL RECRUIT UP TO APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS WITH A PLANNED ENROLLMENT PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)