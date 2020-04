BRIEF-Nanobiotix Says Head And Neck Cancer And Immuno-Oncology Global Development Plan Is Moving Forward

April 21 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN IN HEAD AND NECK CANCER AND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY IS MOVING FORWARD AND PRIORITIES REMAIN UNCHANGED WITH LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CRISIS

* FIRST SET OF NEW DATA FROM THE COMPANY’S PHASE I IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TRIAL WILL BE SHARED IN THE COMING MONTHS

* ADDITIONAL EARLY-STAGE INDICATIONS AND STUDIES ARE EXPERIENCING SOME DELAYS DRIVEN BY SYSTEMIC RESTRICTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY HAS TAKEN NECESSARY COST CONTROL MEASURES TO EXTEND CASH VISIBILITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY IS IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING OPTIONS TO FURTHER EXTEND VISIBILITY